ST. LOUIS — Strong winds will continue into Saturday night. With the strong storm system to our northwest, expect winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour with gusts to 50 miles per hour.

A wind advisory is posted for much of the area through midnight Saturday night.

The winds will be strong enough to knock down a few tree branches and cause scattered power outages. As of 7:45, there were 1,800 outages in St. Louis County, another 1,300 in Jefferson County and about 100 in St. Louis city.

Winds will diminish some by Sunday morning, but it will still be breezy.

Strong storms Saturday caused some damage around the area.

In Kirkwood, lightning struck a tree and ripped some bark off. The strike also managed to blow out his internet router and DVD player, damage a backyard light and knock pictures off the walls.

In Belleville, the chimney flue of a home was struck and started a fire. Firefighters were able to rip the siding of the home open and put the fire out, but it did cause some damage.

