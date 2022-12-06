Sunday's large hail and damaging wind threat diminish

It would appear our chances of any severe weather is being greatly limited by the upper-level heat dome that is building over the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — Update 10:55 p.m.

Very warm and humid conditions prevail across the area, but thunderstorms remain unlikely to form overnight as the atmosphere appears to have trouble literally growing the clouds --- Scott Connell

Update 7:30 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms that were in mid-Missouri around 5 p.m. have diminished to a few light showers as they move southeast. It would appear our chances of any severe weather is being greatly limited by the upper-level heat dome that is building over the St. Louis area. It is doubtful there will be thunderstorm development at this point. — Scott Connell

Previous story:

Aside from the hot and humid conditions today, there's also the threat of some severe thunderstorms. After a few strong to severe storms earlier Sunday morning, the radar has been fairly quiet for much of the afternoon. That still could change with another disturbance moving our way from western Missouri. It is moving into very hot, humid air which could provide fuel for any storms.

Any storms could move or develop in our region through the evening into the overnight hours. If storms can develop, a few may be strong and possibly severe. The main threats to be on alert for are damaging winds and some hail.

The Storm Prediction Center continues our slight risk area (level 2) into the overnight hours. It is a conditional threat, assuming that storms are able to develop as the upper level heat dome builds.

Aside from severe criteria, there will be plenty of heavy rain and a lot of cloud to ground lightning in any storm that can develop. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. Also, if in or on any body of water, get out and head inside as soon as you hear thunder.

The other, more widespread, weather threat this week is the dangerous heat. Record high temperatures are forecast for Monday and Tuesday above 100 degrees. With the high humidity, heat indices may top 110 both afternoons. A heat advisory will be in effect from Monday through Wednesday for the area.

Heat reminders:

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles, even if the windows are cracked. Temperatures inside vehicles can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes, even with a window cracked open.

Drink plenty of water and non-alcoholic drinks. Routinely cool-off in an air-conditioned area. Check on relatives and neighbors. If you must be outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned room and limit exercise to early mornings or during the later evening hours.