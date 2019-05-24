With severe storms fresh on our minds, let's go over the weekend thunderstorm chances.

Every day from now until Wednesday, thunderstorms will be possible. Some may develop into severe storms.

KSDK

For Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center has most areas in and around St. Louis in a marginal risk. There is the possibility these areas will see an isolated storm with damaging hail and wind. Nothing is expected to be widespread.

KSDK

On Sunday, the entire state is in a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Severe storms are possible but are expected to be scattered.

Isolated and scattered thunderstorms will be in the forecast through Wednesday. Memorial Day Weekend will be balmy, with highs in the 80s every day.

KSDK