ST. LOUIS — As the crest works down the Mississippi River toward St. Louis, a strong storm system will pass through the region Sunday bringing the chance of strong to severe storms during the afternoon into the evening.

Parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois have been outlooked by the Storm Prediction Center for the potential of severe storms.

The greatest threat from these storms will be from gusty winds and large hail and appears to be mostly after 3 p.m.

Futurecast shows the storms moving through the metro area around 4 to 6 p.m. and exiting the area after 7 p.m.

Scattered showers overnight and early Sunday will produce rainfall amounts of generally less than a tenth of an inch. The thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening could produce from a quarter to a half inch of rain. This rainfall is expected to have little if any impact on the continuing river flooding.

Find the latest river levels and forecasts using the interactive map below