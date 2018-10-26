A few space students from the University of North Dakota got the chance to be astronauts.

The students experienced what a real expedition on Mars may look and feel like by living in an inflatable habitat for two weeks.

It is the sixth mission in the inflatable Mars-lunar habitat and the research that was conducted in the habitat will help with future trips to get men and women on Mars.

The isolated living habitat had everything from a workout room to living quarters.

After the astronauts got to touch ground after 14 days of research and a total of 20 experiments, they talked about what they liked best about the exercises.

