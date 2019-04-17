MINNEAPOLIS — Many of us are used to getting less sleep, but a new study from NYU might convince you to chance your sleeping habits.

The report says that a lot of adults believe some false assumptions about sleep.

1. How many hours should I be getting?

The first big myth is that you only need five hours of sleep or less. But the CDC says adults need 7 or more hours of sleep every night.

If you sleep less, you're more susceptible to health issues, like heart disease.

2. Won't I adapt to getting little sleep?

Another myth debunked in the report is that, eventually, your body will get used to less sleep. NYU researches explain that our bodies have to cycle through all stages of sleep, and deeper sleep releases hormones that keep our brain and body functioning properly,

3. Does snoring mean I'm sleeping better?

Can't stand snoring? It can be annoying while you're sleeping, but snoring could also be a sign of serious health issues.

Snoring is a symptom of sleep apnea, where your breathing stops repeatedly throughout the night. According to the study, it can cause you to lose sleep, leaving you feeling more exhausted during the day.

4. Should I be laying in bed for hours trying to fall asleep?

Researchers say that's actually a bad strategy when you're trying to get some shut eye. You'll start to relate your bed to insomnia, so expert suggest doing a mindless task to relax your brain.