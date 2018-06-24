Raising Cane's employee fired after video shows her stirring tea with hand

The caption on the video reads, "Don't drink tea from Cane's, she tryflin cause we don't care no more." Full Story.

Collinsville father shot and killed by his next-door neighbor

Daniel Lee leaves behind a 17-year-old daughter, Danielle Lee, who said that she spoke to her father about two hours before the fatal shooting. Full Story.

DNA results back on mysterious wolf-like creature killed in Montana

The animal's unusual appearance led to wild speculation and had experts puzzled. Full Story.

Mom bathes 1-year-old son with rare skin disorder in bleach to keep him alive

Photos of the newborn show an infant clinging to life covered in a patchwork of skin and sores. Full Story.

Study links cancer risks to Coldwater Creek

The report found people who lived and played along the creek from the 1960s to 1990s may have an increased risk of bone cancer, lung cancer and leukemia. Full Story

© 2018 KSDK