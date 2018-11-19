When it comes to equality for men and women the entertainment industry has a long way to go.

That's the upshot of CNBC and LinkedIn's 'Closing the gap survey' looking at gender gaps in the entertainment industry.

After a year marked by the Time's Up and Me Too movements, and high profile firings of men for misconduct across the entertainment industry Hollywood still has a long way to go to get to equality

Both men and women working in entertainment see gender gaps in the industry, according to the survey of more than one thousand people.

Even though equal pay is mandated by law, about a quarter of women and half of men say they think men and women in the same roles are paid the same. Slightly more than that say men and women are promoted at equal rates.

There are obstacles in place that make it challenging for women to advance, according to eighty percent of women and more than half of the men surveyed.

The biggest issue? An unsupportive or biased corporate culture.

Other challenges include a lack of female leadership and mentorship.

So what will it take to close the gap in entertainment?

The single most important thing is for industry leaders to speak out about the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

