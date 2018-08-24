FESTUS, Mo. — What started as a traffic stop on Interstate 55 near Herculaneum, ended in the death of suspect after he crashed his car into a homeowners garage in Festus, Missouri.

When the suspect attempted to flee from officers who pulled him over, one of the officers was dragged by the suspect's car as he fled northbound on I-55, police said.

According to the Herculaneum Police Department, the suspect was driving a black Chevrolet Equinox, the same car police were searching for after they received a report of a male who appeared to be attempting to entice children with a puppy while he is sitting in a vehicle.

BREAKING NEWS: police pursuit SB I-55 into Festus. Reports a person dragged an officer. Officers just flew past me chasing a black Chevy SUV. Stay with @ksdknews for the latest. pic.twitter.com/4vCLVYh0eV — Grant Bissell (@gbissellKSDK) August 24, 2018

We have an update on the suspicious man that was waiving at a group of students off-campus. There is no longer an... Posted by Dunklin R5 School District on Friday, August 24, 2018

To update the information Dunklin R-5 School District has sent out:We received a report this morning of a male that... Posted by Herculaneum Police Department on Thursday, August 23, 2018

© 2018 KSDK