STAUNTON, Ill. — A suspect is dead and an Illinois State Trooper was shot in the hand after a shootout following an Interstate 55 pursuit in Macoupin County this afternoon.

In a Saturday evening press conference, Illinois State Police said that at 3:45 p.m., Glen Carbon police informed Illinois State Police that a suspect had fled the scene of an armed carjacking. The state trooper located and attempted to stop the suspect, and then pursued the suspect along with the Staunton police department.

The pursuit ended in Staunton when the suspect crashed into the median and ran from the car. The trooper pursued, at which police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot at the trooper. The trooper then returned fire.

The suspect was killed and the trooper was shot in the hand.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is 36 years old and an 11-year veteran with the Illinois State Police.

Police say the suspect has not been identified.

The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation has launched a full investigation.