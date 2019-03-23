A suspect is in custody following a crash that killed a bystander in St. Louis' Fairground neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that around 4:40 p.m. a driver was driving recklessly at Kossuth Avenue and North Grand Boulevard when they lost control of the vehicle and struck a man. The vehicle then crashed into two other cars that were in a parking lot in the area.

The suspect got out of the vehicle, got into another vehicle and fled from the scene.

Police located the second vehicle and arrested the suspect without a police pursuit.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Accident reconstruction was requested for the crash.