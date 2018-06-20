ST. LOUIS – The suspect in several armed robberies in and around the Central West End has been taken into custody.

Police have not released his name.

Thanks to the good work of the officers and detectives of the 5th and 6th Districts the suspect wanted for the CWE robberies has been taken into custody. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 20, 2018

Police said the man resisted arrest and a stun gun was used to take him into custody. They also said a silver gun was recovered from the scene.

The first robbery occurred on June 12 at 8:19 p.m. at 10 block of South Kingshighway. He followed a 37-year-old woman to her apartment building and robbed her at gunpoint. He used the victim’s credit card at Schnucks at 4171 Lindell on two separate occasions.



Another robbery occurred on June 15 at 6:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Clara. He approached a 29-year-old woman as she went into her apartment. He robbed her at gunpoint and got away with money.



Two days later, around 4:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Maryland, he robbed a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint when she was getting into her vehicle. He made her get into the passenger seat and drove her car to Natural Bridge and Union where he used her ATM card to make several withdrawals. He eventually parked the vehicle at the Wohl’s Recreation Center at 1515 North Kingshighway and then fled on foot.



On June 19, the suspect followed a 21-year-old into her apartment complex in the 4400 block of Lindell around 1 p.m. where he robbed her at gunpoint and got away with her purse.



Shortly after, he got into the back of a vehicle with a 79-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman in the front seats. He showed a gun and demanded money and their purses. He then ordered them to drive to a gas station and take money out at an ATM. He fled on foot.



No victims were injured during the incidents.

