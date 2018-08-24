FESTUS, Mo. — What started as a traffic stop on Interstate 55 near Herculaneum, ended in the death of suspect after he crashed his car into a homeowners garage in Festus.

When the suspect, 35-year-old Adam Easter, attempted to flee from officers who pulled him over, one of the officers was dragged by the Easters car as he fled northbound on I-55, police said.

According to the Herculaneum Police Department, the Easter was driving a black Chevrolet Equinox, the same car police were searching for after they received a report of a male who appeared to be attempting to entice children with a puppy while he is sitting in a vehicle.

BREAKING NEWS: police pursuit SB I-55 into Festus. Reports a person dragged an officer. Officers just flew past me chasing a black Chevy SUV. Stay with @ksdknews for the latest. pic.twitter.com/4vCLVYh0eV — Grant Bissell (@gbissellKSDK) August 24, 2018

We have an update on the suspicious man that was waiving at a group of students off-campus. There is no longer an... Posted by Dunklin R5 School District on Friday, August 24, 2018

To update the information Dunklin R-5 School District has sent out:We received a report this morning of a male that... Posted by Herculaneum Police Department on Thursday, August 23, 2018

© 2018 KSDK