ST. LOUIS — National Weather Service forecasters announced in a media briefing Wednesday that "the flooding this year could be worse than anything we've seen in recent years. Even worse than the historic floods of 1993 and 2011".

Flooding in the middle part of the country is ongoing. The question is just how bad will it be? The answer will depend on the rainfall over the next couple of months, especially upriver from St. Louis along the Mississippi River and Missouri River.

Historic flooding over the past week has inundated parts of Nebraska, Iowa and northwest Missouri. Rapidly melting snow ahead of a major storm system the second week of March along with decent rainfall led to this round of record flooding.

Snowpack over the upper Mississippi and Missouri River basins is still loaded with several inches of water equivalent. Add to that the saturated ground from autumn rains and the deeply frozen soil also loaded with moisture and the stage is set for major flooding along most of the Mississippi River.

Any weather system that moves across the middle part of the country that produces heavy rainfall will cause at least some flooding. The probabilities for major flooding are above 50% along most of the Mississippi River.

There is a good chance of above-average rainfall from April through June across much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States.

Melting snow alone will not cause major flooding, but a combination of melting snow and heavy rainfall would likely result in significant problems for portions of the Midwest.

Latest River Information: