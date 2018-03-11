DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Mid-morning Friday a school bus is filling up with new adults.

"You want to make a difference you want things to change? Then go vote," said 18-year-old senior Jadarius Jones.



Students at Duncanville High School pushed for this field trip -- a ride during the middle of the school day to their local polling place. "We're registered to go vote, but are we going to have an opportunity to go vote?" said Jariah Cole.

Cole is the student who helped organize the first ever school trip to the polls. She helped to register 100 first-time voters. Cole wont be casting a ballot, at least not this election. She's only 17-years-old, but she's here none the less. "We have a large majority of minorities and younger people who don't vote, so getting this word out and having panthers [mascot] at the polls will really encourage them to vote and let them know that their voice matters," Cole said.

Their enthusiasm is contagious. "I'm thinking that it takes hours to vote, but actually it was quick and easy, I actually liked it," Jones said.

And others have followed in their lead, not just students. "I inspired my mother and my father to do it. They have never done it, and once they figured out I was doing it, they're going to vote," said new voter Jamie Sorto.

The whole trip took less than an hour, but the experience will likely stay with them for a lifetime. Bucking the historical trend that young people don't care about politics. "They tend not to vote and they tend to believe that their voice doesn't matter but it's the opposite our voice matters just as much as anyone else's," Cole said.

