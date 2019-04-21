Saturday night was pretty exhilarating for St. Louis Blues fans.

The team managed to close out rival Winnipeg at home in game six in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Enterprise Center, along with probably every bar in the metro area, was rocking with every Jaden Schwartz goal and Jordan Binnington save.

In the stands at Enterprise Center, some members of the St. Louis Cardinals also got in on the excitement.

Cardinals favorites Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright led a cheer during the game.

Cards second baseman Kolten Wong and outfielder Jose Martinez were also at the game showing their support.

It wasn't just current St. Louis athletes getting in on the excitement, though.

Former St. Louis Rams star (and noted passionate Blues fan) Chris Long chimed in with his support for the team on Twitter.

It wasn't just athletes, though!

St. Louis native actress Jenna Fischer posted this picture on Instagram showing off her support for her hometown team.

RELATED: Schwartz leads Blues past Jets 3-2 in Game 6 to win series