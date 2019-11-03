ST. LOUIS — They were only around for less than a year, now the last of the Lime bikes are making their way to local scrap yards to be recycled.

Whether you're young or old.

"It was nice to see them around and see people using them," said Roger McCurley.

When Lime first came to town there was a lot of buzz about the bright green bikes.

"I was excited to ride one, I searched all over," said Anne Linders.

She can search all she wants now, but she won't find a lime bike in St. Louis.

"I think it's a shame they pulled out," added Linders.

The bicycle polo player said the Lime bikes were great for the St. Louis Cycling community.

"You could tell people who normally don't pick up a bike and commute were actually getting on the Lime bikes and going places so that was pretty cool," explained Linders.

You used to be able to find Lime bikes all over town, now they've been replaced by the more popular and more expensive Lime scooters.

The bikes are now being sent to other cities or recycled in scrap yards.

"Oh yeah it makes me sad to see that, they were nice bikes," said McCurley.