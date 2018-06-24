ST. LOUIS — Gay pride is celebrated all around the world including right in St. Louis.

Sunday afternoon the gay pride parade got underway along Market street. There were bands, floats, and other performers along the parade route. This year's theme was "Remember, rise and respect.

Some people like Cary Bell said it’s not always easy being gay but the support they received this weekend is part of what makes it all worth it.

"I love it I love to see all the beautiful people out here," Bell said. "It doesn't matter if you're gay or straight. It was really hard I had to hide my sexuality for years and years, but one day I thought look you’re going to love me for me, or your just not going to love me at all."

Bell and his boyfriend Brikkay Ryder have been together for around three years. For a while, life was especially difficult for Bell because he has a 17-year-old son that he's raised since birth.

"My son's an honor roll student, he’s a good boy, he’s not in no trouble and he’s definitely not gay. He’s all about his girls and I’m all about my guy," Bell said.

That’s why he wants others to know they shouldn’t judge a person by their sexuality.

"I'm a man whether you feel like I am or not. I’m a man, I’m just gay," Bell said.

Thousands of people, along with city leaders, showed up to wave their flags high to support the festivities, which helped many couples like Jason Pippi and his boyfriend feel comfortable about their gay culture.

"Having that support really shows us that this is a community that we want to live in. We want to be a part of it and that we want to help build community right here in St. Louis where we live and work,” Pippi said.

And as for Bell and his future husband, they agree.

“We’re all about love, and we’re all about equality. Be you and except everybody else for who they are,” Ryder said.

