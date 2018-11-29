Are you good at Mario Kart? Think you could complete the tracks in real life?

Well, now you have the chance.

Tickets for a live-action Mario Kart race in Miami are now on sale. Miami is one of 16 cities hosting 'Mushroom Rally' races across the United States.

Participants get to dress up as their favorite Mario Kart characters (costumes are provided at the event) and then zoom around a custom track, collecting stars to win prizes. The winner of each event then gets two tickets to Las Vegas where they'll compete in the grand finale for a chance to win the Mushroom Rally USA title.

The Miami race is slated for June 1, 2019. There are also races currently announced for Los Angeles, Houston and Denver. Tickets are $55 and include a costume to wear, 30 minutes of racing and admission to the after party.

The exact location of the race is still being kept a secret. All ages are welcome to race, as long as you're at least four feet tall.

The event organizers say tickets for the event are extremely limited. You can purchase yours here.

