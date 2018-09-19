ARNOLD, Mo. — First responders are on the scene of two major crashes causing a backup on Interstate 55 in Arnold.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two crashes happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Richardson road. MoDOT said one lane is getting through, but the backup was about four miles long.

Police said the first crash involved 15 car, including a semi-truck. A second crash involved 10 more cars.

Seven people were taken to the hospital.

All lanes are expected to reopen by about 6 p.m.

