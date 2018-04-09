FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A tractor trailer carrying shotgun ammunition crashed on I-44 and caught on fire Tuesday morning near Stanton, Missouri.

It happened in the westbound lanes nearly mile marker 230 in Franklin County just before 4 a.m. The big rig was hauling 12-gauge shotgun ammunition when it crashed and caught on fire, Sullivan Fire Chief Eric Lewis said.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-44 for nearly an hour. Crews were able to move the truck off the interstate, so traffic could get flowing again by 5 a.m.

No one was hurt, Chief Lewis confirmed.

