FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A tractor trailer carrying shotgun ammunition crashed on I-44 and caught on fire Tuesday morning near Stanton, Missouri.

It happened in the westbound lanes nearly mile marker 230 in Franklin County just before 4 a.m. The big rig was hauling 12-gauge shotgun ammunition when it crashed and caught on fire, Sullivan Fire Chief Eric Lewis said.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-44 for nearly an hour. Crews were able to move the truck off the interstate, so traffic could get flowing again by 5 a.m.

No one was hurt, Chief Lewis confirmed.

© 2018 KSDK