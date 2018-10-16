RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A child was injured in a school bus wreck in a congested area of I-64.

The crash was reported at 7:50 a.m. on the I-64 westbound ramp to I-170 northbound—that’s near the Brentwood Boulevard and Hanley Road exits. A MoDOT traffic camera showed the bus stopped on the interstate, blocking the exit lane to I-170.

Richmond Heights Police Department responded to the scene and confirmed one child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for a minor injury. Because officers were still on the scene, police did not release any details about how the crash happened or which school district the bus belonged to.

