ST. LOUIS — One lane of eastbound I-270 is getting by after a crash near Lilac Avenue shut down the interstate. Two vehicles collided just east of Lewis and Clark Boulevard at mile marker 33.4.

The crash happened at 8:54 a.m., officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation said. The closure is expected to last an hour.

An aerial view from Sky5 showed a tractor trailer stopped on the shoulder and a passenger vehicle stopped in the middle of the interstate. Several ambulances, fire trucks and police cars are on the scene. A tow truck is working to remove the passenger car.

