DUPO, Ill. — The northbound lanes of I-255 have been shut down because of a crash involving a tractor trailer in St. Clair County, Illinois.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Monday in Dupo. Photos from Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville show debris scattered all over the interstate and tire tracks from the big rig. The truck came to a stop in the grassy median.

Minor injuries have been reported, police said.

I-255 northbound at mile marker 8 has been shut down, and traffic is diverting onto Old State Route 3. “Reroute or expect a lengthy delay,” State Police wrote on Facebook.

