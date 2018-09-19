ARNOLD, Mo. — First responders are on the scene of two major crashes causing a backup on Interstate 55 in Arnold.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two crashes happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Richardson road. The crash closed the road and caused a four-mile-long backup. The crash has since been cleared, and traffic has returned to normal.

Police said wet roads contributed to the crashes. The first crash involved 19 cars, including a semi-truck. A second crash involved nine cars and a third involved three more.

All the injuries were minor.

