PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A crash involving a tanker truck that was hauling hazardous material will keep all lanes of US-61 shut down for much of Sunday, MoDOT's Northeast District confirmed.

The crash happened ay 12:24 p.m. just north of Highway OO near Eolia, which is just north of the Troy County-Lincoln County line.

The 8,500 gallon tanker was carrying ethanol. A photo from a 5 On Your Side viewer showed the truck upside down in a grassy ditch on the side of the road. A long line of traffic was stopped on the highway.

"Due to the nature of the incident, it is more than likely all lanes will remain closed much of today," MoDOT wrote in an update on Facebook. Emergency crews said it will take several hours to clean up the hazardous mess.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted to Highway D and WW. Southbound traffic is being rerouted to US-54 and Missouri 79.

No one was hurt, an official confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

Several agencies responded to the scene to assist in the cleanup efforts.

The Eolia fire chief is urging drivers to avoid the area.

