ST. LOUIS — Heads up to anyone who uses the Poplar Street Bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close one eastbound lane and the ramp from westbound Interstate 44 on Tuesday.

The planned closure starts at 7:30 Tuesday morning. MoDOT hopes to wrap up work by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

This is all part of the effort to add a fifth lane to eastbound Interstate 64 on the bridge.

© 2018 KSDK