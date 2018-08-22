ST. LOUIS — A massive construction project that'll leave the Martin Luther King Bridge shut down for an entire year will begin Monday.

Construction crews are set to start work before the morning rush on Aug. 27 to completely replace a bridge that leads up to the MLK Bridge on the Illinois side—the actual MLK Bridge will not be replaced.

The bridge being removed and replaced runs over the newly relocated Illinois 3. It’s deteriorating and past its life space, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The $24 million project also includes repairs to other bridges, ramps and roadways that approach the MLK Bridge. Missouri Avenue will be reconstructed and a retaining wall along I-55 southbound/I-64 westbound will be removed and replaced.

The construction project also will include four weekends where I-55/I-64 will be closed in the area on the Illinois side. The first closure will take place the weekend after Labor Day, Sept. 7-10.

Drivers can expect extra traffic on other area bridges, including the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, the Poplar Street Bridge, the McKinley Bridge, the I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge and the I-255 JB Bridge. Drivers are encouraged to carpool or use public transportation to cut down on the congestion.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2019.

