ST. LOUIS — While the Cardinals continue to chase their postseason dream at Busch Stadium, they may run into of a bump if the team takes Interstate 64 to get downtown.

Beginning next Wednesday, MoDOT crews will close the eastbound I-64 ramp to 11th Street for 15 days as part on ongoing repair work. The ramp will be closed before the morning rush.

MoDOT suggested drivers use the 14th Street ramp or the 6th Street ramp if they take I-64 to get into downtown.

Meanwhile, other MoDOT crews are repairing several ramps along both eastbound and westbound I-64 ramps throughout the City of St. Louis.

