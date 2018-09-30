PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A crash involving a tanker truck that was hauling hazardous material will keep all lanes of US-61 shut down for much of Sunday, MoDOT's Northeast District confirmed.

The crash happened at 12:24 p.m. just north of Highway OO near Eolia, which is just north of the Troy County-Lincoln County line.

The 8,500-gallon tanker was carrying ethanol. A photo from a 5 On Your Side viewer showed the truck upside down in a grassy ditch on the side of the road. A long line of traffic was stopped on the highway.

The northbound lanes reopened at around 9 p.m., but the southbound direction was restricted to one lane until Monday morning.

INTERACTIVE MAP | Live traffic updates where you live

Northbound traffic is being rerouted to Highway D and WW. Southbound traffic is being rerouted to US-54 and Missouri 79.

No one was hurt, an official confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

Several agencies responded to the scene to assist in the cleanup efforts.

The Eolia fire chief is urging drivers to avoid the area.

