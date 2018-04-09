ST. LOUIS — Getting into and out of downtown St. Louis will be a little more challenging this weekend due to planned work on the Poplar Street Bridge.

MoDOT plans to close the eastbound I-64 lanes between Jefferson Avenue and Illinois Route 3 this weekend to replace an expansion joint on the bridge.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 7, crews will close:

At 7 p.m.: Ramp from westbound I-44/northbound I-55 to eastbound I-64

At 7 p.m.: Ramps from Pine Street and 6th Street to eastbound I-64

At 8 p.m.: Eastbound I-64 at Jefferson

The following ramps will not be available because they are in the closed portion of the interstate:

20th/Chestnut

14th Street

11th Street

6th Street

LIVE TRAFFIC MAP | See the latest closures and backups

The ramps and lanes are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10.

Work also is ramping up in the westbound area of the Poplar Street Bridge.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 10, a second lane will be closed westbound across the bridge so crews can work on expansion joints. This closure is expected to last a month. Drivers are encouraged to use Metro, the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, the Eads Bridge or the McKinley Bridge instead.

© 2018 KSDK