BRIDGETON, Mo. — Drivers heading to and from the airport this week may need to find another route.

The northbound lanes of the Lindbergh Tunnel, which take drivers under the runways at Lambert International Airport, will be closed overnight Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day beginning Monday night, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The closures will allow crews to work on pavement in the tunnel, MoDOT reported.

