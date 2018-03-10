ST. LOUIS — Traffic jams and potholes aren’t just frustrating for St. Louis drivers—they’re expensive.

Roads and bridges in Missouri are costing drivers $7.8 billion every year, according to a new report by the national transportation research group TRIP.

But the burden on St. Louis area drivers is especially expensive, the report stated.

“Driving on roads in the St. Louis area costs the average driver $2,031 per year in the form of extra vehicle operating costs (VOC) as a result of driving on roads in need of repair, lost time and fuel due to congestion-related delays, and the cost of traffic crashes in which roadway features likely were a contributing factor,” the report found.

St. Louis edged out the other metropolitan areas in the state:

St. Louis: $2,031

Kansas City: $1,989

Springfield: $1,576

Columbia-Jefferson City: $1,477

The report found 51 percent of major roads in St. Louis are in poor or mediocre condition, which costs the average driver an extra $611 a year because of “accelerated vehicle depreciation, additional repair costs and increased fuel consumption and tire wear.”

But it’s the traffic jams that are the most expensive—costing the average St. Louis driver $1,080 a year in lost time and wasted fuel.

“Adequate funding for the state’s transportation system would allow for smoother roads, more efficient mobility, enhanced safety, and economic growth opportunities while saving Missouri’s drivers time and money,” said Will Wilkins, TRIP’s executive director.

You can read the full report by TRIP here.

