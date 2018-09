ST. LOUIS — The sound of Christmas is soon to be back in St. Louis. Well, technically, the sound of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The themed rock band will be in St. Louis on Thursday, December 6 at the Enterprise Center for their Christmas concert. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through TicketMaster.

Prices will range in price from $37 to $87.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra last played in St. Louis the day after Christmas in 2017.

