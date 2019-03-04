ST. LOUIS — People are throwing trash into the streets in the Hyde Park neighborhood in north St. Louis.

The problem is so bad, it's gotten the attention of the Mayor's office and a lot of people living there.

"Stop all this dumping," said lifelong Hyde Park resident Starling Bolden.

In more than a half dozen alleys, trash, tires and stray animals can be seen.

"They need to take it to the dump and stop throwing it in the alleys," added Bolden.

With new trash piles popping up every day, Alderman Brandon Bosley is calling on the city to take action.

"There's a lot of things going on in the city that people are getting away with and we have to be a lot harder on how we discipline individuals when they go against our ordinances and rules," Bosley said.

While Bosley admits some of the trash comes from residents, he said not all of it is their fault.

"I'm sure there is a tire business in the city that saw there are vacant buildings out here so they just came and kicked them off right here," added Bosley.

St. Louis police launched a task force last year to help curb street dumping.

It included 100 cameras to catch those responsible for tossing out the trash.

Today the mayor's office told 5 On Your Side it plans to add another 100 additional cameras this year.

