ST. LOUIS — Three foreign countries are telling their citizens to be careful coming to the United States. One is warning against traveling to St. Louis.

The travel advisories from Japan, Venezuela and Uruguay were all issued in the wake of mass shootings this past weekend in El Paso and Dayton. All three talked about violence rising in the United States, but only Venezuela cautioned specifically about St. Louis.

The Venezuelan government said its citizens should "avoid visiting some cities that are among the 20 most dangerous in the world," citing a Forbes article.

"I am surprised because, in fact, I find it safe here," said Paul Ingle, who lives in St. Louis.

The advisory, issued on Aug. 5, advises people "postpone their travel, or in any case, take precautions" because of the "proliferation of acts of violence and crimes of indiscriminate hatred."

The release references both mass shootings and said an issue "lies in the inexcusable indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population."

Meanwhile, the release from Japan cautions people about "the potential for gunfire incidents everywhere in the United States, a gun society."

Uruguay advises people avoid "places where large concentrations of people occur" in the United State.

Adran Lamadrid was visiting St. Louis on Wednesday from Mexico. He said the violence has been on his mind.

"Even some of the people I was with were like, maybe let's not go to Walmart," he said.

The Nascetti family is visiting from Italy, a trip they've had planned for nearly a year.

"Every country in the world can be dangerous," said Michael Nascetti. "Even the safest one."

They are traveling along Route 66.

"For my opinion, you can really taste the real America," he said.

Lamadrid and Nascetti both said they've enjoyed their time in St. Louis so far.

A spokesperson for Explore St. Louis, responded to the travel advisories with the following statement:

“The tragic and senseless events that transpired this weekend should not be happening anywhere in the world. We always want everyone to feel safe here. At Explore St. Louis, we work closely with local, state and federal law enforcement and public officials to ensure the safety of guests, in fact, we just had an emergency drill training at America’s Center yesterday and today with regional first responders. St. Louis is proud to welcome many international guests who are a key component of the more than 25 million visitors we receive each year, and we are working with law enforcement to do everything we can to provide that safe environment. We always encourage travelers, no matter what destination they visit throughout the world, to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.”

