FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 47 near Forest View Drive in Franklin County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer hit another car head-on around 1:30 on Friday afternoon, killing the four people inside the second vehicle.

Authorities on the scene confirmed two adults and two children were in the car that was struck. The kids were said to be between the ages of three and seven.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There was also a third car involved in the crash. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

There has been no word yet on the circumstances that caused the crash.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Identities of the victims have not yet been released.