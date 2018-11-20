ST. LOUIS — An early morning house fire in south St. Louis city has claimed the lives of two beloved family pets.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Cologne Avenue in the Bevo Mill Neighborhood When fire crews arrived they could see flames coming from the back of the home, which sustained substantial damage.

Crews say they did find downed power lines on a tree behind the home - and they are looking into whether that played a role, in what appears to be an electrical fire.

The people living in the home were not home at the time of the fire, and sadly, two dogs died in the fire.

