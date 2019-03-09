ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a double shooting Monday night in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Claxton Avenue.

According to police, one of the victims was shot in the leg and the other, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the groin.

No other information has been released.

IN OTHER NEWS