ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a double shooting Monday night in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Claxton Avenue.
According to police, one of the victims was shot in the leg and the other, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the groin.
No other information has been released.
