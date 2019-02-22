JERSEYVILLE, Ill. — The Jersey County Sheriff's Office has arrested Dennis and Dray Perkinson on charges of bounding a woman with duct tape and holding her at gunpoint.

Dennis has been charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint, and Dray has been charged with unlawful restraint and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The charges were released on Friday after an incident that occurred two days earlier in Fieldon, Illinois.

Police say the victim was a girlfriend of one of the suspects. The victim said she was assaulted and held against her will while she was bound with duct tape. She told police she was able to escape and call for help.

During a search of the residence, police also found drugs and weapons.

Both suspects are being held at the Jersey County Jail pending bond.