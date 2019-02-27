ST. LOUIS — While Blues forward Tyler Bozak was out scoring the game-winning goal for the Blues against the Nashville Predators Tuesday night, his wife, Molly, was facing an even bigger challenge at home; getting two kids to bed.

Molly took to Twitter last night to give fans a look inside the Bozak household on a game night.

The string of events only got more entertaining from there.

Molly did get the kiddos to sleep, though...

And we might have found a new superstition for Tyler and the Blues...

Molly went on to ask fans on Twitter for their own game day superstitions, and the responses did not disappoint.