MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia boy awarded for stopping a bullying situation ended up in the hospital the next day after he was attacked on a school bus.

According to NBC Station WWBT in Richomnd, Virginia, Justin Writtenberry was on the bus when a high schooler took his glasses.

Writtenberry threw a punch-- and then the high schooler attacked.

The bus driver didn't even stop the bus but asked other students to help break it up.

Justin suffered a concussion and a broken nose.

The high school student was suspended for 10 days and could face faces felony robbery and malicious wounding charges.

