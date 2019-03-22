ST. LOUIS — It's a question of presidential power.



Gary Laburay asked us to verify if President Donald Trump had to put his stamp of approval on Senator John McCain's funeral.

President Trump told a crowd in Lima, Ohio, he did.



"I gave him the kind of funeral he wanted, which as President I had to approve,” President Trump said.

Senator McCain's family held his funeral service last September at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

The President didn’t have a hand in it.



"No funeral at the Cathedral requires the approval of the president or any other government official,” Kevin Eckstrom, chief communications officer for the Cathedral, told 5 On Your Side in a statement.

We can verify President Trump did not have to approve the funeral.

Let's go further. Before the service at the National Cathedral, Senator McCain lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda. Could the President have a role in that?

The Architect of the Capitol, the office that orchestrates such an occasion, says Congress has to decide who receives the honor.

Here's the concurrent resolution from the House and Senate doing just that, so we can verify the President didn't — and couldn't — OK that piece of McCain's farewell, either.

But we found out, according to an official White House press release from last August, there are some smaller details the president did approve: military pallbearers, band support and the plane that carried the late senator's remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C.

