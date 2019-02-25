GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Let's head to the kitchen, where we're spreading the truth and cutting out the fiction in this VERIFY inquiry.

WFMY News 2 colleague Dona Pickett said, "I saw a recent post on Facebook about the proper way to store your peanut butter."

The post she referenced was from MSN.com's "Delish" blog. The article's title is, "You've been storing peanut butter wrong all along." It claims you should store peanut butter upside down to prevent the oil from pooling at the top. It also claims refrigerating upside down ensures the butter stays creamy.

Thomas Vagts - dietitian, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Oil is less dense than butter, so by nature, it'll try to rise.

Vagts explained, "When you're dealing with an all-natural peanut butter that has natural oil separation, storing it upside down definitely has some merit, as it saves you some trouble of having to constantly stir the peanut butter and oil to keep it soft and nutritious."

Refrigerating peanut butter, Vagts explained, can increase the shelf life of peanut butter from one to two months to four to six months, but only if it is all natural. If your peanut butter does not have the all-natural label, storing it in the refrigerator will not increase shelf life.

As far as serving size goes, Vagts recommends eating no more than two TBSP (approximately a golf ball-sized portion) of peanut butter a day. Healthy alternatives include sunflower seed butter, almond butter and soy nut butter.

Yes, the post Pickett saw is true. Storing all-natural peanut butter upside down can prevent the oil from pooling.

