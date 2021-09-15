Verify: Do Afghan refugees have to get COVID-19 vaccines?

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said that region could accommodate up to 1,000 Afghanistan evacuees.

ST. LOUIS — Question:

5 On Your Side viewer, Rhonda, asked:

“Are the people coming from Afghanistan going to be quarantined when they arrive in the United States and will the be vaccinated against COVID-19?

Sources:

-The International Institute of St. Louis

-The CDC

Answer:

We can verify quarantines and COVID vaccines are *recommended for newly arrived refugees, but not *required.

Background:

It’s recommended that refugees stay home as much as possible for 10 days after traveling to the U.S. The CDC also said state and local requirements after travel should be followed.

In addition, all refugees 16 and older should be offered a COVID-19 vaccine during the medical screening. None of this is mandatory. The guidelines are recommended.

Refugees who arrive fully vaccinated are asked to get a viral test 3 to 5 days after travel and also should adhere to state and local requirements after travel.

If the vaccination they received is not authorized in the U.S. or by the World Health Organization, refugees will be offered re-vaccination with an FDA-authorized vaccine.

CDC spokesperson Caitlin Shockey told us President Biden’s new vaccine mandates have not changed this policy.