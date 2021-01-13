VERIFY: Answering your stimulus check questions

5 On Your Side received hundreds of questions regarding the second round of stimulus checks. Our VERIFY team got answers to some of the most frequently asked ones

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The Internal Revenue Service has been sending out economic impact payments to qualified Americans for a couple weeks now. Most individuals will get $600, with direct payments going out first, and paper checks and debit cards following behind in the mail. Checks will continue to go out through mid-January.

We talked with Paul Rhea with Anders CPAs and Advisors. Rhea has worked in banking and finance for 33 years. He currently focuses on the latest legislation on COVID-19 relief.

Is it true if you owe back taxes, student loan debt or child support, the money will be taken out of your stimulus check?

Answer: False

Rhea said if you are eligible for the second stimulus check, you will get the stimulus money in full. Whereas in the first round of stimulus checks, child support was taken out of stimulus money.

Is it true people in prison can get a stimulus check?

Answer: True

“When the first round [of stimulus checks] happened, if you were incarcerated, you couldn’t get a stimulus check. That was challenged in court and about halfway through, they decided if you are incarcerated, you can receive those checks,” Rhea explained.

Is it true college students who work and file a tax return, can receive a stimulus check?

Answer: It depends

Rhea said if you are 17 years or older and were claimed as a dependent or could be claimed as a dependent on another person’s tax return, you will not receive a check.

Do you have a stimulus question you would like answered? Contact our VERIFY team by emailing verify@ksdk.com.