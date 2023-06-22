Yes, gas pumps hold fuel from the previous customer

From Mini Coopers to Nissan Maximas, plenty of popular cars take premium fuel. So, what if the customer before you was pumping regular?

ST. LOUIS — THE QUESTION

Is it true gas from the previous customer gets left in the fuel pump hose?

THE SOURCES

Mike Fox, Gasoline & Automotive Service Dealers of America, Inc.

Scott Lauerman, American Petroleum Institute

Christi Miller, Missouri Department of Agriculture

THE ANSWER

TRUE. We can verify about 1/3 of a gallon of gas from the previous customer is left in the fuel pump hose.

WHAT WE FOUND

Experts tell the Verify team gas lines do contain leftover gas from the previous customer.

“If the person before you got regular or mid-grade, and you’re pushing the premium button you are going to get about 4 cups,” Mike Fox, executive director for the Gasoline & Automotive Service Dealers of America, Inc. said.

The length of the gas hose could make a slight difference, but both of our fuel experts say the average hose retains about 4-5 cups of gas which equals about 1/3 of a gallon.

Our experts say that's not enough to dilute the fuel in your tank.

Inspectors in every state monitor gas stations to make sure consumers get the octane they pay for at the pump.

“They’re always checking with a 5-gallon pail that the amount of product you pay for 5-gallons is what you get. It’s the proper octane,” said Fox.

Christi Miller with the Missouri Department of Agriculture said state inspectors test octane levels at every gas station twice a year. If octane levels don’t measure up, the gas station is warned to fix the problem. Millers said a second offense would require the pump to be taken out of service.