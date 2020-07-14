A post circulating on social media said people would not be allowed to carry a concealed weapon while wearing a mask. Our Verify team found that's not the case

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side viewer Marsha Goggin emailed the Verify team.

She says her family is in a heated debate over the following post she saw on Facebook. According to the post, wearing a mask "removes your conceal carry ability."

"Here's another reason especially for me not to wear a mask," the post says above an image that claims concealed carry license holders are not allowed to carry their weapon while wearing a face covering.

Marsha asked our Verify team to find out if the post was true or false.

The Verify team researched Missouri law. There is nothing in the statute about wearing masks or face coverings.

The Verify team also spoke with the Missouri State Highway Patrol who also confirmed the law does not mention masks or face coverings.

The Verify team also checked Illinois law which states a person unlawfully uses a weapon “when he or she is hooded, robed or masked in such manner as to conceal his or her identity.”

But right now, Illinois Governor Pritzker has an executive order in place requiring people to wear face masks in public.

The Verify team checked with the Illinois State Police. That agency regulates conceal carry laws and all Firearm Owners Identification Cards.

In a statement, Illinois State Police spokesperson Sergeant Christoper “Joey” Watson, said:

“The Governor’s Executive Order regarding the wearing of masks or protective facial coverings in public settings during this serious global pandemic was not intended to negatively impact permit holders under the Illinois Concealed Carry Act while legally carrying firearms. The Executive Order does not require or suggest that law enforcement should arrest or criminally charge conceal carry license permit holders for wearing protective masks while in public as long as they are complying with the other provisions of the Illinois Concealed Carry Act and are not committing any other violations of Illinois law. ISP has confidence that law enforcement officers across the state will use appropriate judgment and that elected State’s Attorneys will likewise exercise sound prosecutorial discretion.”

So, our verified answer is a split one depending on the state in which you live.

In Missouri, the post is false. There is no such law.

In Illinois, the post is true. But, during the mask mandate, Illinois State Police say that section of the law doesn’t apply.

If you want something Verified, let us know through Facebook, Twitter or by sending an email to verify@ksdk.com