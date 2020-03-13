The VERIFY team was sent a Facebook post to fact-check. The author wanted to know: "If you fly on an aircraft and someone on the flight is flagged and tested positive, are you going to get locked up on a military base for three weeks even if you test clean?"



The idea of being locked up on a military base is oddly specific so we’re going to broaden it.





If someone on my flight tests positive for the coronavirus, will I be forced into quarantine?





As of the writing of this article, there are no forced or mandatory quarantine programs. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization both strongly urge people to self-quarantine at home if they know they were in the proximity of a confirmed case.

While some patients from other countries were initially quarantined by the CDC’s orders, the guidelines have changed as cases have spread.



Now that there are more cases in more states, the new cases aren’t being held or quarantined, they’re being asked to self-quarantine at home.

According to the WHO, travelers returning from affected areas should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.



The CDC also says that you should stay home for 14 days, and added a list of five steps to follow.



1. Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.

2. Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.

3. Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.

4. Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public.

5. Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).

To recap, the answer is no. You won’t get locked up on a military base for three weeks if someone on your flight has tested positive for COVID-19.

