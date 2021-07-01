VERIFY: Checking claims about the Illinois vaccine lottery

Here are the most frequently asked questions from 5 On Your Side viewers about the cash incentive.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side viewer, Nancy, is an Illinois resident but got her COVID vaccine in Missouri.

She’s worried that may affect her chance to win the multi-million-dollar Illinois lottery meant to reward the vaccinated.

Nancy isn’t the only viewer sending the Verify team questions about the cash incentive. We took your most frequently asked questions straight to Governor’s Pritzker’s office. A spokesperson for the office served as the source for the answers.

QUESTION 1:

If I’m an Illinois resident but was fully vaccinated in Missouri, is it true I’m still eligible for the Illinois vaccine lottery?

ANSWER: False

WHAT WE FOUND: You need to receive at least 1 dose of the COVID vaccine in Illinois. If you were fully vaccinated in Missouri, you are not eligible for the Illinois vaccine lottery.

QUESTION 2:

Is it true if I received a COVID vaccine before the promotion was announced, I’m still included?

ANSWER: True

WHAT WE FOUND: Anyone, no matter when, who got a vaccine in Illinois is automatically entered in the lottery.

QUESTION 3:

Is it true people who receive a COVID vaccine at a Department of Veterans Affairs facility are not eligible for the lottery?

ANSWER: False

WHAT WE FOUND: Originally, the rules said to be eligible you must get “at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois, other than a federal facility.” The VA is a federal agency.

But, Governor Pritzker’s spokesperson told the VERIFY team that rule has changed.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now working with the VA to ensure that people who receive the COVID vaccine at federal VA facilities are included.

The first lottery drawing is next Thursday. The prize will be $1 million. Awards ranging from $100,000 to $1 million will be given out through August 26.

You need to be 18 years or older to get cash. For individuals under the age of 18, the prize is scholarship money.